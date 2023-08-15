Kentucky and coach Mark Stoops seek rebound from 2022 falloff

Associated Press,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Mark Stoops is intent on getting Kentucky back on track after falling short of last year’s lofty expectations.

The Wildcats (7-6, 3-5 Southeastern Conference in 2022) aspired to be East Division runners-up behind heavyweight Georgia after winning 10 games in 2021. They started 4-0 and achieved a program-best No. 7 AP Top 25 ranking in September before cratering in many phases. Kentucky finished below .500 in league play for the second time in three years before Iowa halted its postseason winning streak at four in a 21-0 Music City Bowl loss.

The Wildcats are projected to finish mid-pack but Stoops isn’t paying attention. With seven offensive starters returning among 14 overall and a familiar face back to guide the offense, the 11th-year coach feels goods about regrouping from last season’s falloff.

