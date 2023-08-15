McCall earns spot on Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award watch list

NEW ORLEANS – The preseason honors continue to roll in for the Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, as the redshirt senior has been named to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Preseason Watch List, it was announced on Tuesday. The honor marks the third consecutive season in which McCall, a 2020 Manning Award finalist, has been named to the prestigious watch list.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

The list includes 33 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2023 season. The winner will again be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls.

This preseason, McCall was once again named the 2023 Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and earned a spot on the Preseason All-Sun Belt first team for the third consecutive year, adding to his preseason accolades which include:

2023 HERO Sports’ Group of Five All-American Second Team

2023 College Football News (CFN) All-American Honorable Mention

2023 College Football News (CFN) Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

2023 College Football News (CFN) All-Sun Belt Preseason Team

2023 Pro Football Focus (PFF) College Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team

2023 Phil Steele Preseason Sun Belt Conference All-Conference First Team

2023 Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team

2023 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Preseason Watch List

2023 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List

2023 Walter Camp Player of the Year Preseason Watch List

2024 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 Preseason List

Named the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, marking the first-ever Sun Belt Conference football player to win the award three straight seasons, McCall also earned a spot on the 2022 All-Sun Belt first team for the third consecutive year last season.

His other 2022 honors include:

Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022 List

2022 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Semifinalist

2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25 list

2022 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy Watch List

2022 Draft Network Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year

2022 Phil Steele Sun Belt Conference All-Conference First Team

2022 Pro Football Focus (PFF) All-Sun Belt First Team

Last season, McCall’s 24 touchdowns to two interceptions ratio was among the leaders in all of FBS, while he also threw a touchdown pass in 23-straight games dating back two years. He also threw for over 245 yards in eight of 11 games played this year and had three touchdown tosses in six different games on the season.

In 11 games in 2022, McCall completed nearly 70 percent of his passes (207-of-297) for 2,700 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. He also rushed 91 times for 195 yards and six scores.

McCall ranked in the top 40 in all of NCAA Division I FBS in several offensive categories. He was third in passing efficiency (171.4), third in completion percentage (69.7 percent), fifth in yards per pass attempt (9.09), 18th in points responsible for per game (16.4), 29th in passing touchdowns (24), 30th in passing yards per completion (13.04), 32nd in points responsible for (180), and 40th in total offense (263.2 yards per game).

Coastal will open the season versus UCLA at the famous Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

CCU’s home opener will be versus Jacksonville State on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. ET.

