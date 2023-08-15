NASCAR will return to Darlington Raceway Labor Day Weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster prepped for NASCAR today, with an announcement about the upcoming Labor Day race weekend.

NASCAR will return to Darlington Raceway for the event, which will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 3pm.

Sunday, September 3, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin with the Cook Out Southern 500.

For a look at Race Weekend, click here https://www.darlingtonraceway.com/2023-fall-race-weekend/