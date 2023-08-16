Hawaii death toll continue to rise as 101 now reported dead

Maui, HI (CNN) — The death toll in the hawaii wildfires continues to rise, with the number being 101 at this hour. rescue efforts still continue for hundreds who remain unaccounted for. meanwhile the U.S.

Department of Health and Human Services deployed a team of coroners, pathologists and technicians along with exam tables, x-ray units and other equipment to identify victims and process remains as officials assess the damage and recovery efforts.