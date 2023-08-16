South Carolina names new radio sideline reporter for 2023 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (August 16, 2023) – Chet Tucker has been named the sideline reporter for the 2023 South Carolina Football Radio Network broadcasts, Liz McMillan, Executive Director of Gamecock Sports Properties announced today.

Tucker is not new to Carolina Football, having served as a co-host for the network’s pregame and postgame shows along with Chris Miller, during the 2022 season, a role he will continue with in 2023. In addition, the Gamecock alum was a placekicker/punter on the Carolina football squad in the late 1990s, including a stint as the starting placekicker at the end of the 1998 season while playing for head coach Brad Scott.

Tucker joins the radio team that features veteran announcers Todd Ellis and Tommy Suggs. Ellis, the all-time leading passer in Gamecock history, is in his 32nd season with the network and his 21st as the play-by-play voice of Carolina Football. Suggs, a former standout Gamecock quarterback, is back for his 51st year with the radio network as the color analyst.

2023 marks the seventh year of a 10-year extension between the University and Learfield, the originating medium for radio coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks, that runs through 2026. The extension adds to an agreement between the University of South Carolina and Learfield that dates to 2003.

The Gamecock Sports Network from Learfield counts two dozen affiliate stations for the 2023-24 season. For Sirius/XM subscribers, follow the Gamecock Radio Twitter page for weekly updates on channel information for Gamecock broadcasts.