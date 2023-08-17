COMET Bus Service to help riders beat the heat by providing bottled water on Fridays at Central Hub

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The COMET Bus Service wants to help riders beat the heat. Today officials with the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority announced they, along with contractor RATP Dev, will provide bottled water at the COMET Central hub every Friday in August.

“In the spirit of serving our community, our team was concerned about the well-being of our riders with temperatures reaching above 90 degrees,” said Lenny Cooksey, General Manager of RATP Dev at The COMET. “The Hy-Drate Me program is our small way of keeping people safe in the heat.”

Officials say they will provide water each Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at its hub on the corner of Laurel and Sumter streets through the end of August.

“Keeping our riders safe is one of the hallmarks of our service,” said LeRoy DesChamps, Interim Executive Director of The COMET. “We are pleased to offer this program to the community and hope to continue it next summer as well.”

The next Hy-Drate Me water distributions will take place Friday, August 18th and 25th at 11:30 a.m.