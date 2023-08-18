BABCOCK BUILDING: Crews replace Bull Street District’s historic dome

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — In September 2020, a fire in Columbia’s Bull Street District destroyed the cupola and red dome of the Babcock Building.

Now almost 3 years later, the structure built in 1885 now has its cupola and dome back.

“The Babcock is absolutely a significant achievement for us,” said Lindsay Lewis, Clachan Properties vice president. “It’s a beautiful building and the largest project we’ve ever attempted. As you can imagine, it’s taken the longest.”

“It has been 1,070 days since the cupola burned and Columbia lost its second largest dome,” said Robert Hughes, president of Hughes Development Corporation. “Today is a very special day because that dome will be placed back on the Babcock building. It’s a monumental milestone for the Bull Street District and all of Columbia.”

Originally built as a mental health facility, the Babcock Building has been renovated into hundreds of apartment units.

“You are always going to find people who appreciate the history and characteristics of a building like this,” Lewis said. “There’s so many nooks and crannies and special spaces.”

“It’s a great symbol for the resiliency of the district as well as Colombia,” Hughes said. “It sets the standard for historic rehabilitation and development inside the Bull Street District.”

Hughes says that more shops and restaurants are expected to be coming soon to the district now that the Babcock Building project is complete.

“It’s a literal crowning achievement but we’re not done,” he said. “There is so much more to be built out here because there’s so much opportunity inside the Bull Street District. It’s exciting to have this momentum. This is a great point to reflect but will launch us into the next phase.”