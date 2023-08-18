Local Living: Splash Pads and the State Museum

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, we are headed to the South Carolina State Museum.

The State Museum is hosting Friday Night Laser Lights on Friday, August 18th. The event includes special shows featuring lasers choreographed to music.

6pm-10pm. Advanced Tickets are recommended.

For more information on Laser Lights click here https://www.scmuseum.org/events/friday-night-laser-lights-august

And the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission has updated the splash pad hours.

According to their Facebook page, the splash pad hours at Melvin Park and Saluda Shoals will be open on Saturdays and Sundays through September 17th.

Saluda Splash at Saluda Shoals Park will be open Monday, September 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Labor Day.

