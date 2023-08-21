Gamecock football adds grad transfer to roster

The South Carolina Gamecocks have added graduate transfer Drew Tuazama to their 2023 football roster, it was announced today.

Tuazama, a 6-5, 275-pound EDGE rusher, spent the 2022 season at UAB where he earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors. Raised in Raleigh, N.C., Tuazama began his collegiate career at Syracuse. He logged two seasons with the Orange (2019-20) before spending the 2021 season at East Mississippi Community College.

Tuazama’s complete bio can be found here. He will wear No. 19.

The Gamecocks open the 2023 season against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 2. The 7:30 game will be televised nationally on ABC.