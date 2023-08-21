Gamecocks record 6-0 shutout over Jacksonville in home opener

COLUMBIA, SC – In front of a Sunday crowd of nearly 3,600, Gamecock fans braved the heat to witness No. 12 South Carolina (1-0-1) take down Jacksonville (1-1-0) 6-0 at home in Stone Stadium. The six goals were the most for the Gamecocks since putting the same up against No. 18 Tennessee in the 2022 season (Oct. 23), and tie for the fifth-most in program history. With the victory, the program officially saw its 350th win, and South Carolina additionally set a new program record with 43 total shots, the most since racking up 40 back in 1996 against Radford (Sept. 23).

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Gamecocks got off to a fiery start, notching nine shots within the first 10 minutes – four of which came from senior Cat Barry

At the 13-minute mark, sophomore Shae O’Rouke found the back of the net after assists from Camryn Dixon and Barry, scoring the first goal of the season for South Carolina for the second consecutive year

The Gamecocks got 10 more shots on the board, before scoring their second goal of the game in the 30th minute when freshman Reagan Schubach (assisted by Micah Bryant) got past the Dolphin’s keeper after a previous shot bounced off her gloves. The goal was the first of her collegiate career

Less than four minutes later, sophomore transfer Dubem Dike scored on an assist from Schubach just two minutes after subbing into the game, also notching the first goal of her career after the ball found the back of the net on a bounce just in front of Jacksonville’s keeper

The half came to an end with three more shots from the Gamecocks, totaling 25 in just the first 45 minutes

Four minutes into the second half, Barry connected on an assist from senior Brianna Behm to tally her first goal of the season and put South Carolina up 4-0 with 40 minutes to go

At the 69-minute mark, freshman Brinley Murphy (Megan Spiehs) recorded her first goal in a Carolina jersey after capitalizing on a header during a scramble in front of the net

Only two minutes later, Schubach found the back of the net for the second time after a beautiful pass from fellow rookie Autumn Cayelli up the right side

Birthday G̶o̶a̶l̶s̶ Gals

Not only do freshmen Schubach and Murphy share the same birthday (Aug. 20) – both rookies got their wish, each scoring and within just two minutes of each other

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks will hit the road and take a trip up north, facing Boston College on Thursday, Aug. 24 and UMass Lowell on Sunday, Aug, 27.

Fans are encouraged to follow along with in-game updates on Twitter X and Instagram, @GamecockWSoccer.