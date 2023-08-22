Bethlehem Baptist Church’s Evening of Elegance Gala & Silent Auction Fundraiser

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One local church wants you to dress in your Sunday best for a good cause this weekend!

Bethlehem Baptist Church’s Evening of Elegance Gala & Silent Auction Fundraiser starts this Saturday.

It’s from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Wiley Kennedy Family Life Center at 1037 Eastman St. in Columbia. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Curtis spoke with the Men’s Day Committee Chair Ryan Simmons about how the fundraiser will help expand the church’s Family Life Center to provide additional services to the community.

There will be food, drinks and plenty of music to enjoy.

Admission is $25 & tables are available for $200. Tickets are available at the door.

Visit the church’s website for more information.