Former Gamecock A’ja Wilson ties WNBA scoring record Tuesday

Hopkins native and former Gamecock A’ja Wilson tied a WNBA scoring record on Tuesday night.

Wilson scored 53 points and fueled the Las Vegas Aces to a 112-100 win against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night, becoming the third player in league history to score more than 50 points in a single game. Liz Cambage set the scoring record with 53 back in 2018 and Riquna Williams had 51 points in 2013.

The two-time WNBA MVP and Heathwood Hall grad also eclipsed her career-high of 40 points, set this month against the Washington Mystics.

Wilson’s four free throws in the final minute of the game tied the scoring record.