High school football schedule changes due to weather

Area temperatures are reaching triple digits this week, forcing changes to the high school football slate.

Some teams are pushing back their kickoff times 30 minutes on Friday night due to the extreme heat with one school moving up their game a whole day.

The high temperature Friday is expected to be 100 degrees.

Week 1 high school changes

Thursday

Eau Claire at Hunter Kinard-Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

South Aiken at Lexington, 8 p.m.

Mid-Carolina at Chapin, 8 p.m.

Crestwood at Gray Collegiate, 8 p.m.

Westwood at Lower Richland, 8 p.m.

Ridge Spring-Moneta at Saluda, 8 p.m.

All other games are still scheduled for 7:30 p.m. as of Tuesday night.