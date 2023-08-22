Midlands Pup Shots! August 22

Lake Wylie
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Smart
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Adoption fee $425
Buster is 5-6 years old, 62 lbs
4/16
CREEK
Irmo
Affectionate, Friendly, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Gentle
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered
Good with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $200
Creek is a sweet, loving, grateful boy who was close to being euthanized due to overcrowding at a SC shelter.
5/16
FALCON
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
6/16
GOLDIE
Waxhaw, NC
Affectionate, Friendly, Loyal, Loves kisses, Funny
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Goldie is a beautiful, year old red heeler/aussie mix who is good with dogs, children, and cats.
7/16
GREEDY BEEDY
Charlotte, NC
8/16
HENRIETTA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
9/16
JUDE
Summerville
Good with dogs
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
10/16
KING
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
11/16
LENNOX
York
House trained
Good with dogs, children
Lennox is a male Labradoodle that is a little over a year old.
12/16
LOGAN
Lake Wylie
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Logan is 4 years old, 70 lbs
13/16
FOSPICE
Rock Hill
Smart, Independent, Friendly, Funny, Dignified
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered, special needs.
A sweet 13-year-old neutered male heartworm negative small terrier mix.
14/16
SIERRA
Monroe, NC
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with children
Prefers a home without other dogs or cats
Adoption fee $350
Sierra is 7yrs old, 28lbs, completely vetted, microchipped and spayed.
15/16
SOUTH
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
16/16
TIA
Aiken
Tia is a sweet and gentle Labrador mix who is looking for her family.
