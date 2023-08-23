Chapin H.S. student found dead inside his home

Chapin, SC (WOLO) — The Newberry County Coroner tells ABC Columbia News that a Chapin High School student has been found dead. According to officials, Fabian Douglas ‘Tre” Ruff, III from Little Mountain was discovered inside of his home Tuesday morning around 9 am inside of his home. Details are still developing, and not many details have been released concerning the student or the circumstances of his death since authorities say the investigation remains in its preliminary stages. What we do know, is ‘Tre’ Ruff, III was a senior at Chapin High school.

Again, a cause of death has yet not been released. Stay with ABC Columbia News as this story continues to develop. We will bring you updates both on air and online.