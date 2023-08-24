More economic growth in Richland County with expansion of film producer facility

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Richland County officials say more economic growth is on the way with the expansion of a film producer facility

Richland County officials are announcing the lease of a 210,600-square-foot speculative industrial building, in Blythewood’s Carolina Pines Industrial Park, to Charter Next Generation.

According to county officials, the facility at 10741 Farrow Road, will serve as an expansion of CNG’s existing operations in the County. The company already occupies the building next door.

CNG is North America’s leading independent producer of high-performance specialty film, flexible packaging solutions and other end-use products, say county officials.

Per a release from Richland County, “It’s always a wonderful day and a testament to the County’s exceptional business climate when a speculative building secures a tenant,” said Jeff Ruble, director of economic development for Richland County. “It’s doubly exciting when that tenant is an existing industry with established roots in our community. We congratulate Charter Next and Collett Industrial on this successful expansion and look forward to supporting their future growth.”