Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department warning of scam calls

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of scammers.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, scammers have been calling people and pretending to be RCSD Deputies.

Deputies say do not fall for this trick.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, they never handle outstanding arrest warrants or fines by asking for gift cards or pre-paid credit cards over the telephone.

If you think you’ve been the victim of a phone scam, contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at 803-576-3000.