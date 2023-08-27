Tracking Tropical Storm Idalia

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)-Tropical Depression 10 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Idalia.

According to the National Weather Service, they will continue to monitor potential impacts for Southeast SC.

The updated forecast path for the center of Tropical Depression 10, now Idalia, has a path a little more to the southeast, along the SC coast, according to NWS GSP.

Stay with ABC Columbia News and ABC Columbia Weather for updates. Our Tyler Ryan, Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Meteorologist James Scott will track the storm all week.

