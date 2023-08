Idalia is expected to become a strong hurricane as it slams into Florida Wednesday morning. From there it’s expected to turn to the northeast and weaken as it tracks along the South Carolina Coast late Wednesday into early Thursday. The track and intensity of the storm could certainly change, so stay tuned. On the current forecast track the highest Midland rain totals – roughly 4 inches, and the strongest gusts – 50 mph, will occur near I-95. Please stay tuned for updates.