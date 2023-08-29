Deadly shooting at Florida Dollar General investigated as Hate Crime

(CNN) — According to Jacksonville sheriff T.K. Waters, the man who killed three people in a reported racist attack in Florida Saturday was very focused on the Dollar General where the rampage took place. waters said the gunman, 21-year-old Ryan Christopher Palmeter, left behind racist writings and used racial slurs. His assault rifle was also covered with swastikas.

Police say the shooter died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A federal hate crime investigation is underway.