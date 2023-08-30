City of Columbia offices closed to the public at 2:00 p.m due to Idalia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In anticipation of any impact from Idalia, City of Columbia announced city offices will be closed to the public at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

According to the City, employees will work remotely to ensure continuity of service delivery for non-essential functions. Public safety and other essential functions will operate as normal.

Courtesy City of Columbia Logo

Per a release, the City of Columbia municipal court, payment center and parks will all close at 2:00 p.m. All afterschool programs at City of Columbia Parks & Recreation facilities are cancelled on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

The City of Columbia facilities will open back up to the public at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Citizens can access services online or by calling Customer Care at (803) 545-3300. Updates will be provided on the City’s website, www.ColumbiaSC.gov.