DHEC opens ‘Care Line’ for those seeking shelter from Idalia

Image: Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC)

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Hurricane Idalia is now a tropical storm, but it hit Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 3 hurricane dumping heavy rain and high winds on us here in the Midlands. If you need help finding shelter due to the storm the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has opened their SC Care Line to those looking for assistance finding a place to stay.

Officials say the number is being manned 24 hours a day and will remain open until it is no longer needed. DHEC will notify residents when the Care Line resumes its regular hours and services.

You can reach the Care Line by dialing 1-855-4SC-DHEC (472-3432)