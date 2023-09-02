Defense shines as No. 24 Newberry downs Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, PA. – The Newberry College football team shined on the defensive end as they started off the season defeating the Raiders of Shippensburg Saturday (Sept. 2) 14-10.

The Wolves defense held the Raiders to 141 total yards on the offensive end, and before two ten yard runs by the Raiders in the fourth quarter, the Wolves had held the Raiders to single digit yards on the ground. Senior Linebacker Luke Taylor led the Wolves defense with nine tackles,

The Wolves got their scoring started in their second drive of game as Quarterback Pete Elmore made a dive to the endzone from five yards out on an read option play to give the Wolves a 7-0 lead with 3:56 to go in the first quarter. The Raiders would score their only touchdown on the day as the Raider defense would have a 51 yard pick six to tie it at 7 with 12:38 in the first half.

The Wolves would regain the lead in the third quarter as John Swinton III would burst through the offensive line and score from 30 yards out to make it 14-7. The Wolves defense, with their backs against the wall would hold the Raiders to a field goal in the fourth quarter, after a blocked punt put the Raiders at the Wolves would defense would hold the Raiders to -5 yards on the possession.

Late in the fourth quarter, cornerback Kevon Gregory would pick off a Joey McCracken pass with just under two minutes to go in the game to help seal the deal for the Wolves leading them to a 14-10 victory.

Sophomore running back Dwayne Wright had some tough rushing attempts for the Wolves throughout the game. He had

The Wolves return home next Saturday (Sept. 9) as they will host North Greenville University for their Hall of Fame game. Kick off will be at 7:00 p.m. at Setzler field.