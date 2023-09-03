WATCH: Allen’s big-play offense helps win opener, 24-17
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. – The Allen University football team used big play offense to overwhelm visiting Erskine College 24-17 to earn a win in their season opener Saturday night from Westwood High.
Sophomore QB David Wright threw for 370 yards and 2 TDs on the night while senior WR Deyandre Ruffin recorded 6 receptions for 107 yards and a terrific touchdown while freshman RB Alan Riggins ran in a 69-yard TD scamper to help put the game away in the 4th quarter.
“Proud of the group tonight,” commented head coach Teddy Keaton. “This is why we work so hard in the offseason to earn a win like this to become 1-0! Now we prepare for next week as we continue to improve.”
Defensively, Allen’s revamped D held the Fleet to only 265 yards of total offense including just 96 in the first half as Allen took a 10-7 lead into the break. Allen’s defense forced three EC turnovers in the game while recording three sacks on the night. AU forced an EC fumble, intercepted a pass by Dahlil Wilkins, and forced Erskine to turn the ball over on downs late in the fourth with another huge sack.
Allen will next remain home to host Columbus State next Saturday at 7 pm.