WATCH: Allen’s big-play offense helps win opener, 24-17

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. – The Allen University football team used big play offense to overwhelm visiting Erskine College 24-17 to earn a win in their season opener Saturday night from Westwood High.

Sophomore QB David Wright threw for 370 yards and 2 TDs on the night while senior WR Deyandre Ruffin recorded 6 receptions for 107 yards and a terrific touchdown while freshman RB Alan Riggins ran in a 69-yard TD scamper to help put the game away in the 4th quarter.

“Proud of the group tonight,” commented head coach Teddy Keaton . “This is why we work so hard in the offseason to earn a win like this to become 1-0! Now we prepare for next week as we continue to improve.”

Defensively, Allen’s revamped D held the Fleet to only 265 yards of total offense including just 96 in the first half as Allen took a 10-7 lead into the break. Allen’s defense forced three EC turnovers in the game while recording three sacks on the night. AU forced an EC fumble, intercepted a pass by Dahlil Wilkins , and forced Erskine to turn the ball over on downs late in the fourth with another huge sack.

Allen will next remain home to host Columbus State next Saturday at 7 pm.