15/17

STEVENS, MATTHEW GLENN

DUI / DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LESS THAN .10, 2ND OFFENSE ALCOHOL / OPEN CONTAINER OF BEER OR WINE IN MOTOR VEHICLE RESISTING / RESISTING ARREST; OPPOSE, RESIST, OR ASSAULT LAW TRAFFIC/DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI 1ST TRAFFIC / FAILURE TO STOP FOR A BLUE LIGHT, NO INJURY OR DEA