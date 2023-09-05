First Lady tests positive for COVID-19 as cases rise across the U.S.

CNN- In Health news, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has tested positive for covid-19. This comes as as cases in the U.S. appear to be increasing.

John Lorinc reports.

First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. The White House announced the news. President Biden has tested negative. The White House Press Secretary said the President will continue testing at regular intervals this week. As for the First Lady, a spokeswoman says she is experiencing only mild symptoms and will remain at the first family’s home in Delaware.