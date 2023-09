A look at Disney’s newest cruise ship ‘Treasure’

CNN–Take a look inside Disney’s newest cruise ship.

The Disney Treasure has a theatrical dining experience themed to the Disney and Pixar film, “Coco”, a ride called “Aquamouse” which takes guests through the world of mickey mouse animated shorts and an ice cream parlor inspired by Disney’s movie “Zootopia.”

The seven-night cruises start in December of 2024.