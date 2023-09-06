Get ready to laugh with Akintunde at the Healthy Laughter event this month!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One event is bringing the laughs and the spotlight on taking care of your health this month!

Curtis spoke with the Healthy Laughter host & co-founder Akintunde about all the free activities happening in the Midlands.

The Healthy Laughter Power Walk kicks off Saturday, September 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. at WF Media Studios at 5124 Fairfield Road.

There will be free health screenings, plenty of giveaways and will be followed by a Comedy Showcase at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, September 16, the Healthy Laughter Festival kicks off at WF Media Studios from 1 to 5 p.m.

There will be free health screenings, live music and vendors followed by another Comedy Showcase at 6 p.m.

And you can take part in a live TV recording of the stand-up comedy series “Healthy Laughter” on Steller TV Saturday, September 23 at 7 p.m. at the WF Media Studios.

To register for these events, visit Healthy Laughter’s website.

You can also call 1-800-280-0094 for more information.