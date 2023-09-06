Police: Lake Murray Blvd. back open after collision in Irmo

Irmo, SC (WOLO) — The Irmo Police Department says the 1100 block of Lake Murray Boulevard is back open after a collision last night.

According to police, power lines are down in the area of Lake Murray Boulevard from College Street to Saint Andrews Road.

Authorities say Dominion is working on restoring power in the affected area.

No details concerning any injuries at this time. Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates as they become available.