Two Notch Road closed due to overnight incident in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say Two Notch Road is closed due to an overnight incident.

It’s closed between Smith Pond Road and Calks Ferry Road after an incident involving deputies and police.

Deputies say to expect delays in the area for most of the morning. If possible, please use an alternate route.

Lexington Co. Sheriff Jay Koon & Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green will hold a press conference on the incident today at 8 at the Round Hill Fire Station on Two Notch Road.

Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.