West Columbia announces plans for pedestrian bridge near Riverbanks Zoo Botanical Gardens entrance

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– West Columbia City officials announced they will be constructing a pedestrian bridge and park access area near the Botanical Gardens entrance to Riverbanks Zoo on Mohawk Drive.

According to city officials, the design phase of the project will begin soon. Right now, the City says it is seeking input from river stakeholders at the beginning of the process.

City officials say the pedestrian bridge project will make the Saluda River more accessible to West Columbia residents and visitors, by providing river access, parking, and restrooms, while promoting inclusivity through ADA accessible infrastructure. According to West Columbia City officials, the city is collaborating with the City of Columbia on the project, to provide recreational access to the existing Riverwalk in Columbia.

Mayor Tem Miles released the following statement, “The City has worked for over 20 years towards a pedestrian bridge across the Saluda River. I am so excited we have taken this step to provide our citizens with better access to the river and greenway. I want to personally recognize and thank Senator Nikki Setzler for his never-ending support for our City and his passion for extending access to the river. He has done so much to help make this possible.”

For more information on the pedestrian bridge project from West Columbia, click here https://westcolumbiasc.gov/PedestrianBridge/