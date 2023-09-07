RCSD: Three charged following Wednesday shooting

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say just after 1pm Wednesday they responded to a reported shooting on the 8700 block of Two Notch Rd. to a report of a person shot.

Investigators say a 28 year old man who died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Deputies say the victim previously caused a disturbance in the parking lot.

At that point, officials say Raymond Gilliam, 27, Trayvon Ellerbe, 19, and Suni Ray, 20, assaulted the victim and during the dispute Gilliam shot the victim.

Gilliam is charged with murder, Ellerbe and Ray were both charged with assault by mob.