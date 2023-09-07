Statement from SLED and SC Attorney General on Murdaugh jury tampering allegations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and SLED have released a joint statement concerning the recent allegations of jury tampering from attorneys for convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh.

Joint Statement:

Alan Wilson requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigate allegations of jury tampering involving the Colleton County Clerk of Court. The State’s only vested interest is seeking the truth.

As with all investigations, SLED and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office are committed to a fair and impartial investigation and will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead.