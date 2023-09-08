Local Living: Fall Arts & Crafts Market and More

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, it’s time to celebrate Hispanic heritage month.

The Cayce Police Department is hosting a Fiesta on September 24, 2023 from 11am to 3pm. It will take place at Granby Gardens Park.

There will be free food, music, games and more, say organizers.

And you check out the Midlands Fall Arts and Crafts market.

Over 1oo crafters and vendors from all over the Midlands will be showcasing their talents and creations.

It takes place September 16, 2023 at the South Carolina State Farmers Market.

Admission and parking is free.

For more information Click here https://midlandcrafters.wixsite.com/mca-craft-shows?fbclid=IwAR3pLN_DK-Lvs4F8DP1IF1q2eHYvbd-B5rKDlCLGABZckVybe8rTAxrjLXc