Midlands Pup Shots! September 8

York
Spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Bagel is a 10 month old Aussie weighing 18 lbs.
2/16
CHILI
York
Spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Chilli is a 10 month old Aussie weighing 23 lbs.
3/16
CHEERIO
York
Good with dogs, children
Cheerio is a 10 month old Aussie weighing 21 lbs.
4/16
LILY
Waxhaw, NC
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
Adoption fee $300
Lily is a 16 week old springer spaniel/terrier mix who is an absolute doll!!
5/16
ZOE
Waxhaw, NC
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
No other dogs or cats
Adoption fee $350
This precious girl is much loved by her Dad but his health is such that he needs to secure her future happiness while he still can.
6/16
SOUTH DAKOTA
Edgefield
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Smart, Playful, Athletic, Funny, Loves Kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Koda is a two year old purebred aussie who has sadly been turned in by his owner whose work schedule prevented him from providing the exercise he needs.
7/16
HASTINGS
Aiken
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $550
Meet Hastings, the charming 4-month-old Labrador Retriever mix! Hastings was found abandoned at our shelter one summer morning, but he has quickly become a team favorite.
8/16
KODY
Aiken
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $350
I’m a 15 pound, 2 year old scruff pup, maybe terrier mix?
9/16
TOOTSIE
Sumter
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Female
10/16
BELLA GRACE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
I am 5 years old and am a black lab mix.
11/16
BISCUIT
Columbia,
Spayed / neutered.
12/16
PATSY
Columbia
Couch Potato
Good with dogs, children
Meet the sweetest senior girl!
13/16
WISH
Columbia
High Energy
Good with dogs, children
Wish is a happy-go-lucky 1 year old GORGEOUS lab mix!
14/16
SAWYER
Columbia
Playful
Good with dogs, children
Sawyer was found by a dog-loving citizen who believes he was dumped near her house in the country.
15/16
BARNEY
Columbia
Playful
Good with dogs, children
This adorable pup is Barney, a young labrador puppy who came to us from a local shelter with his brother, Fritz!
16/16
FRITZ
Columbia
Playful
Good with dogs, children
This adorable pup is Fritz, a young labrador puppy who came to us from a local shelter with his brother,
Help a Midlands pup find a forever home courtesy of petfinder.com!