Alvin S. Glenn inmate alleges being raped by fellow inmates, guard

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Attorneys for the Strom Law Firm are representing a 21 year old man they say was repeatedly raped while in custody at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

According to attorneys, their client was in custody for a drug charge when he was repeatedly sexually assaulted by multiple inmates and a guard.

Earlier this week the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced they are investigating this and other allegations of sexual assault at the jail.

A spokesperson for Richland County says jail officials notified the Sheriff’s Department as soon as the allegations were brought to light.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates as this story continues to develop.