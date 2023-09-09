Wolves set for home opener against North Greenville

NEWBERRY – The Newberry College football team will have their 2023 home opener this Saturday (Sept.9) at Setzler Field as they will host the Crusaders of North Greenville for their Hall of Fame weekend. The game will be set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. (EST).

The Wolves start the season off 1-0 as they traveled eight hours to Shippensburg, Pa., last Saturday (Sept.2) and left with a 14-10 victory over the Raiders in their first matchup in both programs history.

The Crusaders are currently 0-1 as they fell to FCS opponent Charleston Southern last Thursday (Aug. 31) 13-10.

Newberry enters the 2023 season after winning the program’s fifth South Atlantic Conference Championship. In the 2022 season, the Wolves finished the season with a 9-2 record and a 7-2 SAC record.

The Coaches

Todd Knight enters his 15th year at the helm of the Newberry program in 2023 season, 21st season coaching at Newberry, having made his mark as one of the most successful coaches in program history. Knight signed a contract extension at the end of the 2022 season to continue leading the Wolves through the 2027 season.

His 90-62 overall record makes him the winningest coach in school history, a feat which he accomplished with his 73rd win in a 24-19 contest over Tusculum in front of the home crowd on September 25, 2021, remaining the only 40-game winner with a winning record in the 105 years of Newberry football. The 2016, 2021, and 2022 South Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year has a .589 winning percentage, good for second in school history among coaches with 10 or more games at the helm.

The Wolves’ 31 wins from 2013-16, all under Knight, are the second-most wins in a four-year period in school history. Newberry’s 32 victories from 2006-09, the final six of which came during Knight’s first season as Head Coach following six seasons as Defensive Coordinator, are the current standard-bearer.

Jeff Farrington, who played high school football in Greer, SC, and coached for nine years at Furman University, tookover the North Greenville University football program in 2013, leading the team to a Victory Bowl Championship in 2014, a 7-3 record in 2015, and a Quarterfinals appearance in 2016 with a 9-5 record.

The Crusader mentor comes from the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia where he was the Keydets’ defensive coordinator. Prior to his stint at VMI, Farrington spent a year at Mercer University in Georgia under Bobby Lamb helping to initiate the Bears’ Division I FCS program which begins play in the fall of 2013.

The Series

This weekend’s matchup will mark the 19th meeting between the Wolves and Crusaders. The Wolves have a 13-5 record against North Greenville. Newberry is 6-2 at Setzler Field against the Crusaders. In last year’s matchup between the Wolves and Crusaders, the Wolves won 29-22.

Scouting The Wolves

The Wolves defense shined in their week one victory on the road at Shippensburg as they only allowed 141 total yards. Senior linebacker Luke Taylor led the way for the Wolves defense with nine tackles, two for a loss and a sack. Senior cornerback, Kevon Gregory had an interception and a pass breakup against the Raiders.

led the way for the Wolves defense with nine tackles, two for a loss and a sack. Senior cornerback, had an interception and a pass breakup against the Raiders. Offensively the Wolves had 301 total yards in the week one victory. Grad-Student quarterback Pete Elmore , went 13-17 for 115 yards through the air. Elmore had a 5 yard touchdown run in the 1st quarter off of a read option play. Sophomore running back Dwayne Wright had several tough rushing attempts finishing the game with 58 yards on the ground. Redshirt Junior, running back John Swinton III brought a spark to the Wolves offense as he had a 30 yard Touchdown rush to help seal the Newberry Win,

Scouting the Crusaders

Offensively, the Crusaders outgained the Buccaneers, leaning on the passing attack which finished with 236 – yards and a score. NGU finished the night with 291 – yards of offense. Sophomore quarterback went 21-33 for 236 yard with a touchdown and an interception. Sophomore Wide Receiver Dre’ Williams had six catches for 74 yards and a touchdown

Defensively North Greenville shut down a Buccaneers offense that averaged 20 – points per game last season. The Bucs had 252 – yards total led by a ground attack that finished with 148 yards. Redshirt Senior defensive lineman, Curtis Ryans led the way for the Crusaders with seven tackles, one TFL and a sack on the night for NGU.