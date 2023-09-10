Bijan Robinson outshines top pick Bryce Young as Falcons knock off Panthers, 24-10

Associated Press,

ATLANTA (AP) — The No. 8 pick stole the spotlight from the top choice in the NFL draft.

Bijan Robinson caught a touchdown pass in his debut and set up another score with a long run, giving the Atlanta rookie immediate bragging rights over Carolina’s Bryce Young as the Falcons opened with season with a 24-10 victory over the Panthers on Sunday.

Young was intercepted twice by Jessie Bates and didn’t complete a pass longer than 14 yards, hardly what was expected of the former Alabama star after the Panthers traded up to get him at No. 1.

