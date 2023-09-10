Yellow Jacket football routs Columbus St. 49-0

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. – The Allen University football team rolled to their second straight win, this time a 49-0 rout of visiting Columbus State from Westwood Stadium on Saturday evening.

The 49-point victory margin is the widest in school history and second-most points scored. The shutout is also the first in school history.

AU scored five touchdowns in the first half led by a 16-yard run by junior Beau Herrington , and a 5-yard run by freshman Alan Riggins to complete a 12-play 80-yard drive. The duo combined for 47 yards rushing in limited action.

Scoring in the second quarter was fullback Jordan McGee who punched it in from 3 yards out while the drive was led by junior RB Tyreik Leach’s 64 yards on the ground. Herrington also scored his second TD of the game in the second quarter easily punching it in after a CSU fumble in the red zone. Junior linebacker Justin Eaton then made it 35-0 at half as he scooped up a fumble and ran it back 20 yards for the score.

Redshirt-sophomore QB David Wright finished 9 of 14 for 164 yards passing while sophomore WR Armone Harris had 2 catches for 59 yards. Freshman WR Kenny Wilson grabbed 4 catches for 40 yards as well. In the third quarter, sophomore RB Jaquan Thompson scored from two yards out to complete a 79-yard drive which included a 77-yard run by Thompson. Thompson finished with 100 yards. on the ground on 8 rushes while Leach ran for 88 yards on just four rushes. Freshman RB Caron Gholar also had a 30-yard run at the end of the third, but it was wiped out via penalty, while fellow back CeCe Bailey rushed for 43 yards in the fourth and a touchdown.

Kirkland Boone with 6 tackles and 2 tackles for loss while Eaton had 4 tackles, two TFLs and a fumble recovery touchdown. Recording sacks on the night were linebacker Kayleb Pierce , and defensive lineman Jaheim Borden , DeAndre Pridgett and Marques Sherman . Defensive back Terrell Lumpkin also had an interception and a tackle as well. Defensively, leading the shutout was linebackerwith 6 tackles and 2 tackles for loss while Eaton had 4 tackles, two TFLs and a fumble recovery touchdown. Recording sacks on the night were linebacker, and defensive linemanand. Defensive backalso had an interception and a tackle as well.

Allen improves to 2-0 on the season, their best start in school history, and will next remain home to complete their three-game homestand against SIAC foe Kentucky St. at 7 pm next Saturday, Sept. 16.