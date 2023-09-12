A’ja Wilson earns 16th career WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week honor

NEW YORK, NY (September 12, 2023) — The WNBA announced today that Las Vegas Aces forward/center A’ja Wilson earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors for regular season games played from September 4-10. This marks Wilson’s 5th player of the week honor of the season and ups her franchise-record to 16 after earning it 5 times in 2022, twice in 2019 and 2020 and once each in 2021 and 2018. That ties her with Breanna Stewart and Angel McCoughtry for the 8th-most career Player of the Week honors in WNBA history (Tina Charles, 32)

Wilson averaged 33.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.0 blocks for the week while making 74.3 percent of her field goal attempts. She also closed out the regular season scoring 30 or more points in 3-straight games—30 vs. Seattle on September 2, 30 at Phoenix on September 8 and 35 vs the Mercury on September 10, all while averaging fewer than 29 minutes per game.

For the year, Wilson ranks 3rd in the league in scoring (22.8 ppg), 2nd in rebounding (9.5 rpg), 1st in blocks (2.23 bpg), 10th in steals (1.40 spg), and 3rd in field goal percentage (.557).

The Aces take on the Chicago Sky in the First Round of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs beginning Wednesday, Sept. 13 at T-Mobile Arena. Tip for Game One of the best two-out-of-three series is slated for 7 pm PT on ESPN. Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 17 at 12 pm PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena. If necessary, Game 3 will be played on Wednesday, Sept. 20 in Chicago.