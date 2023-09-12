Midlands Pup Shots! September 12

Sumter
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
1yo
2/16
BIRDIE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
3/16
BLUE CHEESE
Columbia
Affectionate
Good with dogs, children
They are the cutest lab babies we've ever seen, we just can't get enough of them!!
4/16
CALLIE
Sumter
Friendly, Loyal, Affectionate, Gentle, Smart, Curious, Playful
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
This sweet girl is 2-5 years old, 57 lbs, and is my personal favorite right now.
5/16
EMMA
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Smart, Dignified, Quiet, Funny, Curious, Loves kisses, Good With Dogs, Good With Kids, Good With Cats
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, special needs.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $150
She was found on the side of the road, pregnant and clearly too young for it.
6/16
HOPE
Irmo
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs
Hope was left on the side of a rural road by someone she probably trusted because she sat there waiting for them to return.
7/16
ICE SPICE
Columbia
Playful
Spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
She does not know much but is just a year old so will be a wonderful and super fun training and adventure partner.
8/16
KELSEY
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
1-2 YO
9/16
OSCAR
West Columbia
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Oscar is a 22lb dachshund-terrier mix who is 10 years old.
10/16
PAULIE
Sumter
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Paulie was brought into animal control as a stray and never claimed, so he is now looking for a family of his own!
11/16
PHYLLIS
Sumter
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Phillis is 1-3 years old, 37 lbs, and HW negative!
12/16
RANCH
Columbia
Affectionate
Good with dogs, children
13/16
STELLA
Sumter
Friendly, Smart, Playful, Gentle, Curious
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Stella is a 1-2 year old, 40 lbs, HW- shepherd type mix.
14/16
THOUSAND ISLAND
Columbia
Affectionate
Good with dogs, children
15/16
WOODY
Columbia
Playful
Good with dogs, children
These handsome boys are 1 year old labrador mixes who came to us from a local shelter.
16/16
WRIGLEY
Help find a home for a Midlands pup in need courtesy of petfinder.com!