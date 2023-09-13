Gamecocks announce 2024 SEC baseball schedule
BIRMINGHAM – The Southeastern Conference announced its 30-game baseball schedule for the 2024 season this afternoon (Wednesday, Sept. 13).
The Gamecocks will start the conference slate on the road, heading to Oxford, Miss., for a three-game series against Ole Miss on March 15-17.
Carolina opens the home conference schedule against Vanderbilt on March 22-24. Carolina then travels to Alabama for the three-game set on Easter weekend (March 28-30).
Carolina hosts Texas A&M (April 5-7) and then visits Florida April 12-14. The Gamecocks have back-to-back home series against Arkansas (April 19-21) and Kentucky (April 26-28).
The Gamecocks travel to Missouri for a series on May 3-5 and then wrap up the home portion of the conference schedule May 10-12 against Georgia. The final weekend of the regular season will be in Knoxville, Tenn., for a three-game set at Tennessee May 16-18.
The SEC Tournament will take place May 21-26 at the Hoover Met.
The SEC weekends could move to Thursday-Saturday due to TV. Those changes will be announced at a later date.
The non-conference portion of the schedule as well as game times and television designations also will be announced at a later date.
Fans can currently renew their season tickets for the 2024 season online here. (LINK) The deadline to renew season tickets is Dec. 1, 2023.
|2024 Carolina SEC Schedule
|March 15-17
|at Ole Miss
|March 22-24
|Vanderbilt
|March 28-30
|at Alabama
|April 5-7
|Texas A&M
|April 12-14
|at Florida
|April 19-21
|Arkansas
|April 26-28
|Kentucky
|May 3-5
|at Missouri
|May 10-12
|Georgia
|May 16-18
|at Tennessee
|May 21-26
|SEC Tournament (at Hoover, Ala.)