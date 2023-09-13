Gamecocks announce 2024 SEC baseball schedule

BIRMINGHAM – The Southeastern Conference announced its 30-game baseball schedule for the 2024 season this afternoon (Wednesday, Sept. 13).

The Gamecocks will start the conference slate on the road, heading to Oxford, Miss., for a three-game series against Ole Miss on March 15-17.

Carolina opens the home conference schedule against Vanderbilt on March 22-24. Carolina then travels to Alabama for the three-game set on Easter weekend (March 28-30).

Carolina hosts Texas A&M (April 5-7) and then visits Florida April 12-14. The Gamecocks have back-to-back home series against Arkansas (April 19-21) and Kentucky (April 26-28).

The Gamecocks travel to Missouri for a series on May 3-5 and then wrap up the home portion of the conference schedule May 10-12 against Georgia. The final weekend of the regular season will be in Knoxville, Tenn., for a three-game set at Tennessee May 16-18.

The SEC Tournament will take place May 21-26 at the Hoover Met.

The SEC weekends could move to Thursday-Saturday due to TV. Those changes will be announced at a later date.

The non-conference portion of the schedule as well as game times and television designations also will be announced at a later date.

Fans can currently renew their season tickets for the 2024 season online here. (LINK) The deadline to renew season tickets is Dec. 1, 2023.

2024 Carolina SEC Schedule March 15-17 at Ole Miss March 22-24 Vanderbilt March 28-30 at Alabama April 5-7 Texas A&M April 12-14 at Florida April 19-21 Arkansas April 26-28 Kentucky May 3-5 at Missouri May 10-12 Georgia May 16-18 at Tennessee May 21-26 SEC Tournament (at Hoover, Ala.)