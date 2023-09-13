Midlands Pup Shots! September 13

Columbia
Playful
Good with other dogs, children
This handsome guy is Dexter, a 2 year old purebred labrador who found himself behind bars at a local shelter after he was surrendered.
5/16
GINKO
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
6/16
HEAVEN
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
7/16
KALBA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
8/16
KYRA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
9/16
MACK
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
10/16
MONTY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Gentle and Friendly, Playful
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
This darling tiny guy is Monty, a 3 year old terrier mix who found himself behind bars at a local shelter, with his friend Tulip!
11/16
PENELOPE
Columbia
Affectionate
Good with other dogs
his sweet soul is Penelope, a 10 year old chihuahua who is just the cutest.
12/16
POLO
Columbia
Happy
Good with dogs, children
This happy-go-lucky gentleman is Polo, a 7 year old pittie mix boy who found himself behind bars at a local shelter.
13/16
RIKU
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
14/16
S’MORES
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
15/16
SNOWFLAKE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
16/16
TULIP
Columbia
Gentle and Friendly
Good with other dogs, children
This tiny but mighty gal is Tulip, a 3 year old terrier mix who wound up behind bars at a local shelter with her buddy Monty!
