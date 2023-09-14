Breaking: President Biden’s son Hunter Biden indicted by special counsel on felony gun charges

ABC NEWS– BREAKING: President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has been indicted by special counsel David Weiss on felony gun charges.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss was appointed special counsel in the case last month.

The charge brings renewed legal pressure on Hunter Biden after a plea agreement he struck with prosecutors deteriorated in recent months.

For more in this breaking story click here https://abcnews.go.com/US/hunter-biden-indicted-special-counsel-felony-gun-charges/story?id=103168312&cid=social_twitter_abcn