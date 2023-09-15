Benedict looks to stay perfect at Lane

JACKSON, Tenn. – The 16th-ranked Benedict College Tigers will look to keep their unblemished record intact when they travel to take on the Lane College Dragons on Saturday.

Kickoff from Lane Field is 2 p.m. Central (3 p.m. Eastern). There is no television, live stream or live stats available. Follow updates on X (formally Twitter) at @benedict_tigers.

The Tigers are 2-0 and are the only team in Division II that is unscored upon after two games, and are the nation’s top-ranked team in total defense, allowing just 119 yards per game through the first two games. Benedict ranks third in rushing yards allowed (42.5 yards per game) and second in passing yards allowed (76.5 yards per game). Jayden Broughton leads the SIAC and is ranked fourth in the nation in sacks per game (1.75).

The Benedict defense will be put to the test against the Dragons. Despite starting the season 0-2, Lane ranks 22nd in the nation in passing yards, averaging 292 yards per game. The Dragons are averaging more than 400 yards per game in total offense. Quarterback Polo Solomon is averaging 273.5 passing yards per game, which ranks him 25th in the nation.

The Dragons are coming off a 51-13 loss to Division I Alabama A&M. Lane had more offensive yards – 379 to 375, but the Dragons threw four interceptions, gave up an 80-yard touchdown on a blocked PAT return and gave up a 69-yard punt return for a score.

Offensively, the Tigers are averaging 459 yards per game, which ranks first in the SIAC and 19th in Division II. The Tigers also lead the SIAC in rushing yards per game (162.0) and are third in passing yards (297). Noah Zaire Scotland leads the SIAC and is second in the nation with five rushing touchdowns. The Dragons rank near the bottom of the SIAC (10th of 13) and NCAA (122nd of 161) in total defense, allowing 403.5 yards per game. The Dragons are giving up 200 yards per game on the ground.

After this week, the Tigers will make their third straight road trip next week, taking on Chowan in a non-conference game in Murfeesboro, N.C.