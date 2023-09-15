Sterlite Technologies opens its North American headquarters in Lugoff

LUGOFF, SC (WOLO) — A company that specializes in broadband and internet connectivity is opening its North American headquarters in Lugoff.

Sterlite technologies can be found in over 100 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America — and now right here in South Carolina.

The new “Palmetto Plant” in logoff (and the company’s 1st location in the U.S.) will employ over 150 people.

Also known as STL, the company manufactures optical fibers, optical fiber cables, and specializes in broadband and internet connectivity.

Governor Henry McMaster and other local officials were given a tour of the plant before speaking at Friday’s event.

CEO Paul Atkinson says this is phase one of the company’s investment in South Carolina, and growth will continue.

“What’s really important for us apart from manufacturing is the people. We want talent, we want the people to come into the factory. Lots of jobs here, and to be able to develop home grown talent here in South Carolina and take it globally, is just truly something special for us,” Atkinson says.

The CEO says connectivity is crucial to our hospitals, schools, and homes — and believes the company’s initials take on another meaning as well.

“One is about championing sustainability for our planet and our society. Two is about going beyond advanced technology, shaping careers and collaborating with local communities, and ultimately it’s about three. Driving a higher quality of life to all,” Atkinson says.

Senator Penry Gustafson represents Kershaw, Lancaster, and Chesterfield counties, and like Atkinson, believes the impact of offering high speed broadband to all South Carolinians — especially in rural areas — goes beyond internet connectivity.

“It is as important as electricity today. So when you ask, ‘What does this mean?’ This means… It’s a quality of life issue. It’s an educational issue. It’s a health issue. So, it’s meaningful on every level I can think of,” Gustafson says.

According to STL, The new plant is the most technologically advanced facility of its type in the United States.