Victim involved in Mandel Drive deadly shooting is identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — We now know the identity of a man involved in a deadly shooting last night.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 19 year old Austin Morgan of Lexington.

Deputies say they responded to the one-thousand block of Mandel Drive around 7:30 Thursday night for a shooting.

An off duty deputy saw Morgan stop his car front of an abandoned house and says when he got out of the car he was surrounded by multiple people.

Deputies say as he drove away – a 16-year-old shot several rounds into the vehicle. Morgan crashed into a nearby fence before he was taken to a local hospital where he later died.