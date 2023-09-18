Midlands Pup Shots! September 18

Rock Hill
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
He is a pocket pittie at around 30 pounds.
7/16
SHILA
Lancaster
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $100
Shila is heartworm positive and will have a $300 sponsorship towards her treatment.
8/16
KIWI
Lancaster
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $100
9/16
EARL
Lancaster
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $100
10/16
BOOMER
Elloree
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Curious, Loves Kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $300
Boomer was abandoned by his former owner.
11/16
OAKLEY
Orangeburg
Affectionate, Friendly, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Protective, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves Kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $250
Oakley is about 3.5 or 4 yrs old, but all puppy at heart.
12/16
SHASTA
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
Shasta is the sweetest girl around 3-mths-old.
13/16
SPOT
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
Spot is around 3-mths-old and was found as a stray trying to survive in the woods.
14/16
SOUTHERN BELLE
Irmo
Affectionate, Friendly, Gentle, Smart, Quiet, Dignified
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
**URGENT- Need Foster/Adopter ASAP!!**
15/16
FINN
Columbia
Playful
I am an energetic 3 year old pup.
16/16
TULIP
Columbia
Gentle and Friendly
Good with dogs, children
This tiny but mighty gal is Tulip, a 3 year old terrier mix who wound up behind bars at a local shelter with her buddy Monty!
