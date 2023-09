This August, Columbia was hotter than normal and wetter than normal. The average temperature of 82.6°F was 1.6° above normal, and the 5.71 inches of precipitation was 123% of the normal amount (data are from SC-ACIS and normal is defined relative to the 1991-2020 NCEI climate normal). Augusts in Columbia are getting hotter, leading to a change of 3.1°F since 1970. (Source – Climate Central)