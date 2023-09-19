Jurassic World Live Tour coming to Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-Are you ready to roar? Jurassic World Live Tour will arrive at Colonial Life Arena for five performances from January 19-21, 2024.

According to arena officials, you can sign up today to become a Jurassic World Live Tour Preferred Guest at JurassicWorldLiveTour.com to get exclusive access to advance pre-sale code to purchase tickets early starting today to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public next Tuesday, September 26.

In a release from the Colonial Life Arena, Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers. Fans of the popular Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will also recognize Bumpy, the friendly and food motivated dinosaur, as she goes from baby to adult fairly quickly.

Per a release describing the performance, “Jurassic World’s unmistakable score combined with projection and practical scenery transforms the arena into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where real Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save a new dinosaur from a terrible fate. With pulse-pounding stunts and an original, authentic storyline, Jurassic World Live Tour is guaranteed to make memories that will last another 65 million years.”

Officials say, guests can start the adventure early with a special Pre-show Experience included with all ticket purchases.

If you arrive one hour before showtime, you can see dinosaurs and vehicles up close and personal, including fun photo opps with Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Baby Bumpy, and the iconic Jurassic World Jeep and Gyrosphere.

Friday, January 19 – 7 PM

Saturday, January 20 – 11 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM

Sunday, January 21 – 1 PM

WHERE: Colonial Life Arena | 801 Lincoln Street, Columbia, SC 29208

TICKETS: Family friendly ticket pricing available – tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com on Tuesday, September 26 at 10 AM.